Family Affair For Ruben Campbell

Ruben Campbell is determined to get the family name going in pro boxing again as he follows in his father’s footsteps.

Dad Ray ‘Razza’ Campbell racked up three outings himself, as a super lightweight, between 1991 and 1992.

The elder Campbell hung up his gloves to care for his four children, later returning to boxing to pass on his experience as a coach.

He’ll be in the corner when son Ruben turns over at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday May 11, on the BCB Promotions offering titled ‘Showtime.’

Also leading him into battle will be two more ex-pros, Lindon Scarlett and Shaun Cooper, and the team have been hard at work inside Coops Boxing Camp in Brierley Hill.

Ruben’s only previous grounding has come on the unlicensed circuit, where he was unbeaten with nine wins from 10 contests, the other a draw.

The 28-year-old has been completely focused on the next task in hand, but admits he’ll have to make sure the occasion doesn’t get the better of him.

He said: “I’ve always been in and around the gym, but I never really had a bout until I did white collar. I won nine out of 10 there and drew the other one, so I did well.

“I’m on the path with boxing now, even if it has come a little late, and this sport is in my blood. My dad loves the game and so do I.

“He’s told me to get myself fit and keep calm when I get there, but I’m sure a bit of nerves will kick in. That’s only natural.

“It’s a big night for me, so I’m expecting to have a few butterflies and, all through camp, this fight has been the only thing in my mind.

“I’ve got a good team around me, though, who can tell me from experience the right and wrong way to do things. I’ve just got to listen to my coaches.

“To have dad, Linden and Shaun in my corner gives me that little bit of reassurance that I need. I know the advice is always going to be spot on.

“I haven’t boxed in a year and a half, so there might be some ring rust for me to get off but I’ve trained hard for this one.

“The British Boxing Board of Control sent people down to watch me before they’d give me a pro licence, so I must have done something right.

“I’ll be starting at welter, in time I’m hoping to get down to super lightweight but we’ll see how it goes. It depends on where I feel strong.

“I’ve got to do the business on May 11 and I’m game enough to get the job done. I’ve got to keep the family name going now!”

Ricky Summers, with new trainer Spencer McCracken in his corner for the first time, features elsewhere on the Town Hall card as he looks to get back to winning ways.

Summers, from Tipton but now a resident of Wombourne in Wolverhampton, has challenged for the British light heavyweight title and wants another opportunity.

Kelcie Ball, from Dordon in Warwickshire, is also in action for his first outing as a member of the BCB stable.

‘Cannon’ Ball got nine wins under his belt, with one stoppage, before unsuccessfully challenging for the Midlands super welterweight crown.

A reigning area champion, lightweight boss Kane Baker, engages in another keep-busy contest with a second of 2019.

Brummie Baker, from Bartley Green, defeated Ishmael Ellis to win the vacant strap in December and now undertakes his 16th pro outing, looking for an 11th victory.

Liam Davies, from Donnington in Telford, is another hopeful making his way as a pro after success in the unpaid ranks.

The super bantamweight, 23, has already secured two points results in his favour, having only turned over late last year.

The son of former Midlands champion Tristan Davies racked up 100 amateur contests for his father’s Donnington Boxing Club and boxed for England.

Another debutant, Amy Timlin, complete the line-up. Timlin travels from Southam in Warwickshire to turn over.

Teenager Timlin, who is just 19, switched sports from kickboxing, where she won a host of titles, and will become a part of the featherweight division.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. It’s £40 for entry on the door.