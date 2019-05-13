Raeese Aleem Remains Undefeated with First Round KO

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Last night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated super bantamweight prospect, Raeese Aleem (14-0, 8 KOs), remained undefeated with a first round knockout over Ramiro Robles (15-7-2, 9 KOs). The scheduled 8-round bout was promoted by Marshall Kauffman’s King’s Promotions.

“After my last two fights fell through, I really wanted to make a statement in this fight and I got the KO in the first round,” said Aleem. “I’m hoping to get right back with after this momentous victory.”

“Aleem looked fantastic last night scoring a first round knockout,” said manager Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing. “He’s certainly one of the top prospects in the super bantamweight division. We’ll be looking to get him right back in there.”

“All the hard work in the gym paid off for Aleem.” said trainer Bones Adams. “He looked sensational last night. We are ready to fight anyone in the division. Raeese is the real deal, he’s going to be a world champion some day soon.”