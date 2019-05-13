Split-T Management’s Abraham Nova stops Mario Ezequiel Sayal Lozano in 2-rounds in Springfield, Mass

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Junior Lightweight Abraham Nova made an explosive debut under the Split-T Management banner with an impressive 2nd round stoppage over Mario Ezequiel Sayal Lozano in the main event on Friday night at The MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Nova, who is the NABA Super Featherweight champion, landed a hard flurry of punches that eventually sent Lozano down to the canvas, and the bout was stopped at 2:26.

“I’m ready for anybody. Top 10. Top 2. The Champ. Anybody can get it. I’m the best kept secret in boxing. It’s time to make my national television debut and let the world know who Abraham ‘Super’ Nova is,” said Nova.

See Also