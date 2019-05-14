Anthony Joshua says he’ll be watching Deontay Wilder fight this weekend

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21) has admitted he will be watching Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39) very closely when the undefeated American defends his world title against Dominic Breazeale 20-1 (18) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Saturday night.

Joshua, 29, is the only man to defeat Breazeale to date, stopping him in seven rounds at London’s O2 Arena three years ago.

The IBF, WBA and WBO champion is preparing for his own title defence when he takes on Andy Ruiz Jr 32-1 (21) at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 1.

“Yeah, yeah 100 per cent,” Joshua told Sky Sports, when asked if he would watch the Wilder fight.

“Styles make fights, I think Wilder will fare well against Breazeale. I think Wilder is too quick, he’s a very, very fast heavyweight, but Breazeale is tough, took me seven rounds.

“I hope Wilder does it in nine, so I can be like ‘hey I done it earlier’. You know how it is, comparisons and stuff, but yeah it will be interesting to see.

“You look at the small things, I look at the small details – when he’s getting tired, how many right hands he throws in a round. I look at something different, rather than comparisons to the rounds.”

Breazeale proved a tough and durable opponent in the Joshua fight before wilting under the persistent pressure of the big Brit in June 2016. The 33-year-old Californian has bounced back with three stoppage wins on the trot.

“When I looked at his interview after and I saw his face, I said wow you definitely took a beating, and he stayed in there,” said Joshua.

“He got hurt in the second round, stumbled, stayed on his feet. Come game, it’s a world championship fight, that’s what I’m saying.

“Breazeale at the time, he may not have been Wladimir Klitschko, but he came and put up a fight.”