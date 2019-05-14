Tickets on Sale Now for the 7th Annual Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

A diverse and glittering array of boxing greats will be honored with induction into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame at the 7th Annual Induction Weekend spectacular August 9th and 10th 2019 at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas. The partnership with the Red Rock Casino and Spa is just the beginning of a wonderful relationship with the NVBHOF.

Tickets priced $95 (Ceremony only) $250, $350 (Dinner and Ceremony), and $500 (Access to all weekend events) for the weekend’s events and Induction Gala are on sale now at NVBHOF.com. All proceeds go to support the mission of building a Hall of Fame Museum to honor Boxing’s Legends and to develop programs for the community to help young people improve their lives through the many positive aspects of Boxing.

The Inductees were announced at a press conference hosted by NVBHOF Founder Rich Marotta and 2014 NVBHOF Inductee, “Colonel” Bob Sheridan.

CEO and President Michelle Corrales-Lewis said, “I’m extremely excited about this year’s Class. I feel it’s one of our most glamorous ever!”

The 2019 Induction Class consists of Nevada Resident Boxers Joel Casamayor, Leroy Haley, Wayne McCullough and Hasim Rahman. Non-Nevada Resident Boxers “School Boy” Bobby Chacon, Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzales, Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, “Terrible” Terry Norris and Ronald “Winky” Wright. Non-Boxer Participants Duane Ford, Dan Goossen, Dr. Flip Homansky, Floyd Mayweather Sr. and Marc Risman.

The weekend will kick off with a fan friendly Meet and Greet in the afternoon on Friday August 9th. Come get autographs, take pictures or just have a conversation with some of your favorite boxers or industry contributors. In the morning of Saturday August 10th watch as the future stars of boxing showcase their talents in our 3rd Annual WBC Amateur Green Belt Challenge. Finally, in the evening of Saturday August 10th the moment we all are waiting for, the 7th Annual Induction Ceremony. Join us as we honor the entire 2019 Induction Class for what they meant to the sport of Boxing in Nevada.

The Hall was founded in 2013 by noted boxing broadcaster Rich Marotta. For more information, phone 702-3NVBHOF, or 702-368-2463. Below is the weekends itinerary.