Josh Predicts Leeds Double

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

JOSH WARRINGTON IS backing his beloved Leeds United to book a trip to Wembley and ultimately make a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Leeds are a goal to the good against Derby County after the first leg of the Play-Off semi-final and will be bidding to take the next step tonight towards a Championship final against Aston Villa on May 27, Bank Holiday Monday.

Whether Warrington himself will be heading down Wembley Way remains to be seen, with the big match falling just a couple of weeks before his big fight against Kid Galahad at the FD Arena in Leeds on June 15, where he will be making a second defence of his IBF world featherweight title against his mandatory challenger from Sheffield.

See Also

“We gonna do it and we’ll do it the hard way, that is what Leeds do,” said the local hero known as the ‘Leeds Warrior’. “People will think that the wheels have fallen off and will write us off but we’re gonna do it. Believe, believe.

“It will be us and Villa in the final and it will all be sorted on Play-Off day at Wembley, where it will be 3-1 to Leeds. You heard it here first.”

Warrington is convinced the city are in for a double celebration after he gets to grips with Galahad and retains his cherished title that he won in the middle of the pitch at Elland Road with his dismantling of former champion Lee Selby.

“Me and the players will be on the p*ss after! There will be some celebrations after we both get a convincing win.”

Josh Warrington tops the bill at First Direct Arena, Leeds when he defends his IBF featherweight championship against Kid Galahad on Saturday June 15.

Leading super featherweights Zelfa Barrett and Lyon Woodstock meet in a hotly anticipated clash for the Commonwealth title, with Jason Welborn and JJ Metcalf also vying for the vacant Commonwealth super welterweight championship.

Other fighters confirmed in action on the bill so far include Lyndon Arthur, Alex Dickinson, Tommy Fury, Mark Heffron, Jack McGann and Troy Williamson.

Tickets for Warrington v Galahad are available via Ticketmaster and are priced as below:

£450 – Hospitality

£300 – Floor

£200 – Floor

£150 – Floor

£100 – Floor/Tier

£75 – Tier

£50 – Tier

£40 – Tier