Weekly Rankings – 14 May 2019
* = new entry
Heavyweight
Champion: Open
1. Anthony Joshua
2. Tyson Fury
3. Deontay Wilder
4. Dillian Whyte
5. Luis Ortiz
6. Alexander Povetkin
7. Kubrat Pulev
8. Joseph Parker
9. Adam Kownacki
10. Oscar Rivas
Cruiserweight
Champion: Oleksandr Usyk
1. Mairis Briedis
2. Murat Gassiev
3. Yunier Dorticos
4. Krzysztof Glowacki
5. Andrew Tabiti
6. Denis Lebedev
7. Kevin Lerena
8. Maksim Vlasov
9. Matuesz Masternak
10. Yves Ngabu
Light Heavyweight
Champion: Oleksandr Gvozdyk
1. Dmitry Bivol
2. Sergey Kovalev
3. Eleider Alvarez
4. Marcus Browne
5. Artur Beterbiev
6. Badou Jack
7. Sullivan Barrera
8. Joe Smith Jr.
9. Anthony Yarde
10. Sven Fornling
Super Middleweight
Champion: Open
1. Callum Smith
2. Gilberto Ramirez
3. Chris Eubank Jr.
4. Anthony Dirrell
5. Jesse Hart
6. Caleb Plant
7. David Benavidez
8. Saul Alvarez
9. Jose Uzcategui
10. John Ryder
Middleweight
Champion: Saul Alvarez
1. Gennady Golovkin
2. Daniel Jacobs
3. Billy Joe Saunders
4. Sergiy Derevyanchenko
5. Jermall Charlo
6. Rob Brant
7. David Lemieux
8. Demetrius Andrade
9. Ryota Murata
10. Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam
Junior Middleweight
Champion: Open
1. Julian Williams ↑ from 7
2. Jarrett Hurd ↓ from 1
3. Tony Harrison
4. Jermell Charlo
5. Erislandy Lara
6. Brian Castano
7. Jaime Munguia
8. Michel Soro
9. Kell Brook
10. Dennis Hogan
Welterweight
Champion: Open
1. Errol Spence Jr.
2. Terence Crawford
3. Shawn Porter
4. Keith Thurman
5. Manny Pacquiao
6. Yordenis Ugas
7. Danny Garcia
8. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov
9. Sergey Lipinets
10. Egidijus Kavaliauskas
Junior Welterweight
Champion: Mikey Garcia
1. Regis Prograis
2. Josh Taylor
3. Jose Carlos Ramirez
4. Viktor Postol
5. Maurice Hooker
6. Antonio Orozco
7. Ivan Baranchyk
8. Kiryl Relikh
9. Pablo Cesar Cano
10. Vergil Ortiz Jr.
Lightweight
Champion: Open
1. Vasyl Lomachenko
2. Mikey Garcia
3. Robert Easter Jr.
4. Richard Commey
5. Jose Pedraza
6. Rances Barthelemy
7. Luke Campbell
8. Teofimo Lopez
9. Raymundo Beltran
10. Devin Haney
Junior Lightweight
Champion: Open
1. Miguel Berchelt
2. Gervonta Davis
3. Tevin Farmer
4. Masayuki Ito
5. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov
6. Eduardo Hernandez
7. Andrew Cancio
8. Joseph Diaz Jr.
9. Francisco Vargas ↓ from 5
10. Alberto Machado
Featherweight
Champion: Open
1. Leo Santa Cruz
2. Josh Warrington
3. Gary Russell Jr.
4. Oscar Valdez
5. Carl Frampton
6. Abner Mares
7. Can Xu
8. Tugstogt Nyambayar
9. Kid Galahad
10. Shakur Stevenson
Junior Featherweight
Champion: Guillermo Rigondeaux
1. Rey Vargas
2. Emanuel Navarrete
3. Daniel Roman
4. TJ Doheny
5. Ryosuke Iwasa
6. Shingo Wake
7. Brandon Figueroa
8. Isaac Dogboe ↓ from 5
9. Tomoki Kameda
10. Carlos Castro
Bantamweight
Champion: Open
1. Naoya Inoue
2. Luis Nery
3. Zolani Tete
4. Nonito Donaire
5. Ryan Burnett
6. Emmanuel Rodriguez
7. Takuma Inoue
8. Nordine Oubaali
9. John Riel Casmimero
10. Juan Carlos Payano
Junior Bantamweight
Champion: Juan Francisco Estrada
1. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
2. Donnie Nietes
3. Kazuto Ioka
4. Roman Gonzalez
5. Jerwin Ancajas
6. Khalid Yafai
7. Israel Gonzalez
8. Aston Palicte
9. Andrew Moloney
10. Alejandro Santiago
Flyweight
Champion: Open
1. Kosei Tanaka
2. Moruti Mthalane ↑ from 3
3. Artem Dalakian
4. Charlie Edwards
5. Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar
6. Cristofer Rosales
7. Sho Kimura
8. Muhammad Waseem
9. Masayuki Kuroda ↓ from 8
10. Giemel Magramo
Junior Flyweight
Champion: Open
1. Ken Shiro
2. Hiroto Kyoguchi
3. Felix Alvarado
4. Carlos Canizales
5. Hekkie Budler
6. Angel Acosta
7. Ryoichi Taguchi
8. Edward Heno
9. Milan Melindo
10. Tetsuya Hisada
Strawweight
Champion: Open
1. Wanheng Menayothin
2. Knockout CP Freshmart
3. Vic Saludar
4. Byron Rojas
5. Joey Canoy
6. Simpiwe Konkco
7. Jose Argumedo
8. Melvin Jerusalem
9. DeeJay Kriel
10. Lito Dante