Billy Joe Saunders wants Callum Smith next

British southpaw Billy Joe Saunders 27-0 (13) has called for a unification bout with WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith 25-0 (18) if he is successful in his fight for the vacant WBO 168-pound title against Shefat Isufi 27-3-2 (20) at Lamex Stadium in Stevneage, UK this Saturday night.

“I will make the Callum Smith fight, if he wants it, the day after I win,” Saunders said to The Mirror. “I’ll get my team on the phone and if we can do that fight, then let’s make it.

“He’s a brilliant fighter at 168 and I’d be willing to sign for a unification the day after I fight. He’s done very well, he’s achieved so much and I have a lot of respect for him. But it’s a fight I believe I can win.

“He will believe his size will play a big part in it, but I haven’t been beaten on British soil since I was 13. I have a good record here and I believe I can beat any super-middleweight or middleweight in the world.”

Smith, who snatched the WBA crown from George Groves by seventh round knockout last September, is due to defend his belt on the undercard of Joshua-Ruiz on June 1 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

“I think a world title brings out the true colours in people. Let’s see how they react if you want a unification because a lot of people are blinded by the dollar bill,” Saunders said.

“All us British fighters, we’re not getting any younger and we need to get these big fights on and give them to the fans and the public.

“We don’t want to do a Matthew Macklin/Martin Murray or Darren Barker situation. All of us have got to start fighting each other to see who the best is so we can answer the fans’ questions.

“I’m very excited because I think winning this title will open a lot of doors for me.”