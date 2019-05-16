Deontay Wilder slams Tyson Fury for avoiding rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39) has taken a swipe at Tyson Fury 27-0-1 (19), saying the former heavyweight champion could have erased the result of their first fight with an immediate rematch.

Wilder and Fury fought to a disputed draw last December, prompting the WBC to order an immediate rematch.

A second fight between the two was scrapped when Fury signed an exclusive broadcast deal with ESPN. Wilder’s fights are televised by rival network Showtime.

“What challenger do you know won’t take a rematch after they feel they got robbed?” asked Wilder.

“If you think you won so easy, then why not do it again for big money? But that wasn’t the case. They had to look out for themselves and put themselves in the best position for them.

“I did the appropriate thing. Many people felt our fight was controversial so I gave him the rematch. I think he should have taken our deal while it was on the table.

“He got his new deal because they thought I was going to be a part of it. I mean, if I don’t give him that rematch, they’re going to be sick.”

The 33-year-old Wilder is set to face Dominic Breazeale 20-1 (18) this Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Fury, 30, will square off against little-known German Tom Schwarz 24-0 (16) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 15.

“The future is bright. Of course, I want the best and we’re going to get the best,” said Wilder.

“I want to see one champion, one face, one name, that’s always going to be my ultimate goal.”