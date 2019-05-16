Dillian Whyte: “Tyson Fury couldn’t knock out a w*nk”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Leading heavyweight contender Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte 25-1 (18) has scoffed at Tyson Fury’s claim he will “knock him out in six rounds”.

The 29-year-old Fury, who hasn’t stopped an opponent in the past four years, was ordered to face Whyte in an eliminator fight for the right to become the mandatory challenger to WBC champion Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39).

Whyte, 31, is scheduled to face world-rated Oscar Rivas 26-0 (18) at London’s O2 Arena on July 20. Fury’s next assignment is against unheralded German Tom Schwarz 24-0 (16) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 15.

In an Instagram post this week, Fury opened up about the potential Whyte fight.

“I just want to send a special message to the WBC who have supported me in my comeback and have been very fair with me,” Fury said.

“I recently saw your quote about fighting for the interim title against Dillian Whyte, and I thank you for your interest.

“But because I beat Deontay Wilder, though I didn’t get the decision I still won and the world knows.

“I propose that we make me and Dillian Whyte for the WBC diamond belt, not the interim belt.

“I will take care of Dillian Whyte and I will knock him out within six rounds.”

Whyte, who has been widely overlooked for a world title shot despite beating a string of world title contenders, was unimpressed by Fury’s pronouncement.

“Let’s do it then @gypsyking101 @wbcboxing @wbcmoro I’d fight you anytime anywhere 7 days a week and 5 times on Sunday I look forward to putting you to sleep #LetsGobaby,” Whyte wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up post, Whyte mocked the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ for his perceived lack of power.

“When was the last time you knock someone out mate @Tyson_Fury couldn’t even knock out a wank,” Whyte posted.