Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dominic Breazeale 20-1 (18) has revealed he would like an immediate unification bout with Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21) if he gets past WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39) this weekend.

Joshua, who holds the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight crowns, is due to make his US debut against Andy Ruiz Jr at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 1.

“Definitely. I would love to be back in the ring 90 days from Saturday night, me and Anthony Joshua, somewhere here on US soil,” Breazeale said to reporters.

“I know Joshua’s making his debut June 1 here in New York. That would be one hell of a fight, a rematch between me and Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight championship in Las Vegas, Nevada. I think that would be something the world definitely needs to see.”

Breazeale, who was stopped by Joshua in seven rounds at London’s O2 Arena in 2016, warned AJ not to underestimate Ruiz Jr.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be in the ring with Andy Ruiz, he’s got fast hands, big punching power. He’s definitely got a hell of a shot,” Breazeale said.

“Do I think he’s got enough time to train for Anthony Joshua? Not quite sure. But if it goes the way I’m thinking it does, Andy Ruiz gets an early round stoppage because he’s going to come out guns blazing, that what he does. He’s a bad, bad man.

“But at the same, Joshua is a high calibre fighter, he’s fought some of the best in the world and he continues to do so. He could have took some nobody that crawled out of bed yesterday but instead he takes a high calibre guy like Andy Ruiz and he’s going to make a fight of it.

“He wants to make one hell of a debut here in the US and I’m looking forward to it. I’m glad to be part of the heavyweight division right now.”