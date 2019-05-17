Amir Khan backs Manny Pacquiao to defeat Keith Thurman

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Amir Khan has backed his former stablemate Manny Pacquiao to defeat WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman when the duo meet at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 20.

Khan, who trained alongside Pacquiao at Freddie Roach’s famed Wild Card Boxing Club in Las Angeles, believes we have already seen the best of the undefeated Thurman, whose career has stalled in recent years due to a string of injuries.

“I think Manny Pacquiao v Keith Thurman is a good fight. For me, I just don’t feel Keith Thurman has got it in him anymore,” Khan said in an interview with World Boxing News.

“I mean his last performance – I’m just trying to compare what Keith Thurman did against Joselito Lopez to what Manny Pacquiao did against Adrien Broner. What would Manny Pacquiao have done to Josesito Lopez?

“I just think Keith doesn’t have it in him. I’m not sure what lifestyle he lives outside of the ring or whether being out of the ring so long has affected him.

“It’s hard to say, but I just feel Manny would have too much for him.”

Pacquaio bounced back from his 12-round decision loss to Australia’s Jeff Horn in July 2017 with wins over Lucas Matthysse and Adrien Broner.

“Pacquiao still seems young and strong, even though he’s 40,” continued Khan. “We all know Manny is exciting and very hard to beat. Look how Manny dealt with Adrien Broner. He out-boxed him and made it look so easy.

“I swear Manny looks like a young fighter still. He also still fights like a young fighter. I think Keith Thurman is in for a lot of problems when they fight.

“I just don’t think Keith’s power is going to make a big difference against Pacquiao. It won’t cause Manny any problems and it’s nothing he hasn’t seen before.

“Manny has the speed and Keith is very one-paced. I think that will suit Manny Pacquiao.”