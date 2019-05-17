Bad blood continues at Deontay Wilder-Dominic Breazeale press conference

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39) continued his verbal assault on Dominic Breazeale 20-1 (18) at the final press conference ahead of their world title fight at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York this Saturday night.

A fired-up Wilder was clearly unfazed by being ordered to attend a WBC hearing for his recent unsavoury comments as he kept baiting the challenger ahead of his ninth title defence.

“I’m not in this business to make friends. There’s so many things that I’ve said and I mean every word,” said Wilder, 33, who is coming off a disputed draw against Tyson Fury in December.

“I didn’t bother nobody, the chaos came to me, disturbing the peace came to me. He asked for this and he shall receive.

“I appreciate Breazeale for bringing this to me. He reminds me of Bermane Stiverne, we both had animosity as well and I wanted to hurt him so bad, my blood is boiling right now, I can barely keep my composure.

“My actions will speak louder than my words. I say so many different things and prove myself over and over and over again that I am the best, the chosen one.

“They can say what they want. It’s going to be a hell of a fight while it lasts. You know what I come to do, I bring the pain and will make sure he feels it.

“These fools don’t understand when they train for me, they get themselves in the best shape of their lives for Deontay Wilder, they don’t know what to do or what to expect.

“They think they have a gameplan but it’s not gonna work. No one knows how to prepare for me, I’m unorthodox, not by the textbook, how do you prepare for Deontay Wilder?”

Breazeale remained calm and repeated his claim that he is capable of upsetting the odds.

“Virgil Hunter and myself have had a great camp. I’m mentally focused and physically right with no nagging injuries. The WBC belt is everything for me, this is my Superbowl, I came to fight for this thing,” said the 33-year-old Californian.

“I’ll bring everything and it’ll be nothing short of an explosive night. I plan on this being an epic night, I’ve dreampt about this for the last week, the last month and last year. ‘And the new’ is going to sound great when my hand is raised.

“Deontay Wilder loves his voice, on Saturday night he will pay for every lie he’s made up and every thought he’s thought up.”