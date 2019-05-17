Deontay Wilder holding out for $100 million to unify with Anthony Joshua

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39) believes a unification bout with IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21) is worth $100 million.

Sports streaming service DAZN reportedly offered Wilder $100 million for a three-fight deal that included two fights against Joshua as well as this Saturday’s clash with Dominic Breazeale in Brooklyn, New York.

The undefeated 33-year-old eventually opted to remain with rival network Showtime.

See Also

Wilder remains adamant that a single fight with Joshua would be worth nine figures.

“Most definitely. We know the magnitude of the fight,” Wilder said.

“The heavyweight division is so exciting now, the money is so huge in the sport right now. It’s one thing to watch fighters and know what they’re capable of doing, but the whole business side is another thing.

“That’s why I appreciate [co-promoter] Shelly [Finkel] and my team trying to explain certain things to me, because sometimes it gets complicated for me to even explain. They’ve been in it for over 30 years.

“Shelly and Al [Haymon], together combined, have been in it for over 60 years. So why would they not know the route to go? They know what it takes, they’ve had all the champions before.

“They know how to take a fighter to the next level and to the top and you’ve got to trust in the people that have the years of experience over anyone.”

Finkel believes a fight between Joshua and Wilder will only get bigger as his star heavyweight’s profile continues to grow.

“Eight months ago they [Joshua’s team] offered $10 million, then they offered $15 million, then they offered $20 million. Now they came back with $40 million. Deontay is only getting bigger so you can imagine what it’s going to be when they do fight,” Finkel said.

Joshua, 29, is scheduled to defend his titles against Andy Ruiz Jr at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 1.