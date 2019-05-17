Deontay Wilder promises fireworks ahead of Dominic Breazeale clash this Saturday

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0-1 (39) has warned Dominic ‘Trouble’ Breazeale 20-1 (18) that “judgement day” is upon him at the pair weighed in ahead of their clash at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Saturday night.

Wilder weighed in at 223¼ pounds, almost 11 pounds heavier than his last fight against Tyson Fury and his heaviest weight in three years.

“There’s nothing more that needs to be said for tomorrow is judgement day,” Wilder said after climbing off the scale.

“When we get in the ring, we’re both going to see red and this is what makes a great fight. Our words that we speak, our actions that we’re going to display in the ring, this is what makes great fights. Don’t you all want great fights?

“At this point of time in my career I want to show everything. I’m going to look the part and be the part as I always do.

“I’m just happy to be part of the heavyweight division. It’s so exciting right now, it’s on fire right now and I can’t wait for Saturday night.”

Breazeale, who tipped the scales at 255¼ pounds, dismissed suggestions the bad blood between the pair may affect his performance and divert him from his gameplan.

“It’s fight time, nothing else needs to be said, it’s time to fight” said the 33-year-old Californian.

“It motivated me during camp, coming into the fight though, I’m going to act like a professional and put my professional performance on and give the fans what they want to see, that knockout win. Here comes trouble.”

Asked whether the fight was going to be a shootout between the two knockout artists, Wilder was emphatic in his response.

“Oh man, this is going to be a blowout,” the 33-year-old champion from Alabama said.