Dillian Whyte rates Dominic Breazeale a real chance to upset Deontay Wilder

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has rubbished Deontay Wilder’s boxing ability, saying he would be surprised if Dominic Breazeale lifts the WBC heavyweight championship from him when the pair meet at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Saturday night.

Wilder, 33, who coming off a disputed split draw with Tyson Fury at the Staples Center in Los Angeles last December, will be making the ninth defence of his green belt.

“I wouldn’t be surprised,” Whyte told Sky Sports. “Deontay Wilder, I wouldn’t want to be one of his handlers or his manager because they must have nightmares and headaches watching him fight all the time, because he’s not good at any one thing. He’s not a good boxer.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Breazeale beats him, because Breazeale seems to be tough and he seems like he can take a punch.”

Whyte is in camp preparing to face fellow contender Oscar Rivas at London’s O2 Arena on July 20. A win will see the Brixton ‘Body Snatcher’ remain at the top of the queue to face the winner of Wilder-Breazeale.

Despite rating Breazeale a real chance of springing the upset, the 31-year-old Whyte says he expects Wilder to walk the challenger onto a fight-ending punch.

“I just see Wilder keeping out of the way of him and drawing him onto punches and just tagging him, because Breazeale is not very good defensively,” Whyte added.

“He takes a good punch and he’s got a lot of heart, and he will try to come to fight, but I just think Wilder using his speed against him and biding his time against him, drawing him out and then knocking him over mid-fight.”

The undefeated Wilder enters the fight with a record of 40-0-1 (39), while the 33-year-old Californian challenger holds just one loss at 20-1 (18) to IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21).