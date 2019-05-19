Deontay Wilder destroys Dominic Breazeale in one round to retain WBC heavyweight title

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder 41-0-1 (40) needed just 137 seconds to annihilate Dominic ‘Trouble’ Breazeale 20-2 (18) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old titleholder took Breazeale out with a single right hand. The 33-year-old Californian made it to his feet but was counted out at the 2:17 mark of the opening frame.

Wilder was rapt with the result and called out unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21) after the fight.

“Everything came out of me tonight. I know it’s been a big build up a lot of animosity and hatred; a lot of words were said and it came out tonight,” Wilder said.

“This is what makes boxing so great. I told him I love him and of course I wanted him to go home to his family.

“When you settle your differences with the gloves on that’s what the sport is about.

“I understand what Fury did [in pulling out of their rematch]; when you get dropped on the canvas like that and I don’t know how you get up, I understand you don’t want it again but that fight will happen.

“And the Joshua fight will happen, all these fights are in discussion, no doors are closed, all parties involved are in discussions.

“There are too many opinions at the moment, it’s going to take our teams and me and him to sit down and make this fight happen for the fans.

“I want the fans to have patience and give us some time to make this fight happen. We risk our lives so we want to get as much money as possible.

“Good things come to those who wait.”

Joshua is scheduled to make his US debut at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden against Andy Ruiz Jr on June 1 after original opponent Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20) failed three drug tests.

Wilder was non-committal when asked if he would attend the fight.

“I’ve got a lot of obligations to fulfil, there are a lot of things going on with me, not just in the ring,” he told Sky Sports.

“But if that date is open you might find Deontay Wilder there.

“If it’s a fight people want to see you might find me there; I don’t know, I can’t promise you right now.

“It will happen, I’m going to cut to the chase. The heavyweight division is lit right now and it’s our obligation to make it happen.

“The next time it comes around to discussing it, I think the deal will get done.

“People have to have patience but it will happen, I promise you that.”