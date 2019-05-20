Eddie Hearn praises Deontay Wilder, says Anthony Joshua fight “must happen next”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has responded to Deontay Wilder’s brutal first-round knockout of Dominic Breazeale by calling for the WBC heavyweight champion to step into the ring with his fighter Anthony Joshua.

The much-ballyhooed match-up would pit the undefeated American against the reigning IBF, WBA and WBO champion from Britain.

“That was an impressive win for Deontay – he’s exciting to watch. He has taken care of business, now AJ needs to do the same against [Andy] Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden on June 1,” Hearn said to Sky Sports.

See Also

Wilder 41-0-1 (40) needed just 137 seconds to knockout Breazeale 20-2 (18) with a single right hand in the ninth defence of his title at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday night.

Breazeale’s only previous loss was to Joshua at the O2 Arena in London three years ago when he was stopped in seven frames.

The 33-year-old Wilder believes a fight with Joshua is worth $100 million and has previously walked away from fight negotiations amidst allegations Hearn was lowballing him.

But with his explosive victory over Breazeale on the weekend it seems that both sides are willing to enter into negotiations again for what would be arguably the biggest fight in boxing right now.

“The fight with AJ and Wilder is the biggest fight in the sport and all being well in two weeks’ time it must happen next – no excuses, this is the fight that will change the sport globally.,” Hearn said.

“It’s a legacy fight and AJ wants it so bad. Two big, fast, dangerous and fearless world heavyweight world champions that can turn the lights out with a blink of the eye – it’s a must. First things first, taking care of business on his American debut on June 1 and send a message straight back.”