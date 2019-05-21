Dillian Whyte slams contradictory Tyson Fury

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte 25-1 (18) has criticised Tyson Fury for his contradictory statements on a potential fight.

The Brixton bomber has been linked with Fury after the WBC said a fight between the duo would serve as a final eliminator to determine the mandatory challenger to champion Deontay Wilder.

Wilder, who drew with Fury last December, knocked out Dominic Breazeale in a single round in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old Whyte said Fury’s comments often make little sense.

“He says one thing today then he says something else tomorrow,” Whyte told Sky Sports. “He went from saying ‘I’m not fighting Dillian, the WBC should give him his chance, he’s done everything he needs to do.’ The next he says ‘Yeah, I’ll fight him and knock him out in six rounds’.

“He’s always contradicting whatever he says. He says ‘I’m the lineal heavyweight champ, I don’t not need no belt, no sanctioning body, I’ll fight any man, anywhere’, then now he’s saying ‘Give me the WBC ‘Diamond’ belt and I’ll fight Dillian.’ He makes no sense.

“He needs something about him on his feed every day, so he just says some random stuff to get a bit of traction.”

Whyte will return to the ring when he takes on fellow contender Oscar Rivas at The O2 Arena in London on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

“It’s dangerous,” said Whyte. “It’s everything I’ve worked for my whole career. I’m right on the crest now. I just need to be careful.

“I’ll just go out there and deal with these guys one by one.

“I know how to become a monster and he’ll understand that on July 20th when he’s standing in front of me.”