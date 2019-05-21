Tyrone McCullagh in the mix to face WBO champion Emanuel Navarrete

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO number 13 super bantamweight Tyrone ‘White Chocolate’ McCullagh 13-0 (6) is in discussions about a possible world title fight against WBO 122-pound champion Emanuel Navarrete 27-1 (23).

It comes after and online spat between McCullagh and former IBF super bantamweight champion TJ Doheny saw the pair trade insults on social media.

“I’d mentioned in a previous interview I had other options bar TJ, well here it is,” McCullagh told Irish-boxing.com. “F*ck him saying I’m beneath him.”

Navarrete, who is coming off a 12th round knockout of Isaac Dogboe earlier this month, will be a big step up for McCullagh but the 28-year-old southpaw from Derry in Northern Ireland insists he is ready.

“I’ve always believed in my capabilities; I knew I’d be here,” he said. “Okay, fair enough this time last year. I hadn’t even won my first title and now less than a year later I’m close to fighting for a world title so it might be a bit sooner than expected, but I’m more than up for it.”

McCullagh rates the rangy 24-year-old Mexican champion as the best boxer in his weight class.

“I believe Navarrete is the best out of all the 122-pounders and beats every other world champion at this weight,” he said.

“Technically he’s undefeated and his KO ratio is very impressive. But look, I wouldn’t take the fight if I didn’t think I could win if it happens. I’ll be a massive underdog but that suits me to a tee.”

McCullagh couldn’t resist the opportunity to send another barb Doheny’s way.

“I’ll beat him, then if TJ asks really nicely, I might give him a shot,” he said.