Tyrone McCullagh in the mix to face WBO champion Emanuel Navarrete
WBO number 13 super bantamweight Tyrone ‘White Chocolate’ McCullagh 13-0 (6) is in discussions about a possible world title fight against WBO 122-pound champion Emanuel Navarrete 27-1 (23).
It comes after and online spat between McCullagh and former IBF super bantamweight champion TJ Doheny saw the pair trade insults on social media.
“I’d mentioned in a previous interview I had other options bar TJ, well here it is,” McCullagh told Irish-boxing.com. “F*ck him saying I’m beneath him.”
Navarrete, who is coming off a 12th round knockout of Isaac Dogboe earlier this month, will be a big step up for McCullagh but the 28-year-old southpaw from Derry in Northern Ireland insists he is ready.
“I’ve always believed in my capabilities; I knew I’d be here,” he said. “Okay, fair enough this time last year. I hadn’t even won my first title and now less than a year later I’m close to fighting for a world title so it might be a bit sooner than expected, but I’m more than up for it.”
McCullagh rates the rangy 24-year-old Mexican champion as the best boxer in his weight class.
“I believe Navarrete is the best out of all the 122-pounders and beats every other world champion at this weight,” he said.
“Technically he’s undefeated and his KO ratio is very impressive. But look, I wouldn’t take the fight if I didn’t think I could win if it happens. I’ll be a massive underdog but that suits me to a tee.”
McCullagh couldn’t resist the opportunity to send another barb Doheny’s way.
“I’ll beat him, then if TJ asks really nicely, I might give him a shot,” he said.