Tyson Fury insists he wants Deontay Wilder rematch early next year

Tyson Fury is confident that he will get the opportunity to settle his beef with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, but it won’t be happening this year.

Fury and Wilder fought to a disputed draw in Los Angeles last December in a fight that most pundits felt the big Brit deserved to win.

“This rematch has got to happen, but it won’t be in May, June, July or August. This fight, I’m being told, is likely to happen in March, April of next year. That’s the dates I’ve been given,” Fury explained on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

“I’ll probably have another couple of fights in between then if all goes well. I want to be active. I’m not playing anyone else’s games.

“I’ve got to think about me and my career, and my family, and my life. I’m not going to put my career on hold to wait for X, Y, Z people to take fights, no. I’m taking my career and destiny and holding them in my hands and when the time is right, we’ll do the fight.”

Fury added that the rematch was on the verge of being signed when he received an offer he couldn’t refuse from broadcast powerhouse ESPN.

“We were very close to a rematch. We had contracts, they had contracts, we were trying to agree terms and then all of a sudden, I had a massive deal from ESPN. They made me an offer I couldn’t refuse. That would have been in May,” Fury said.

“Deontay Wilder apparently signed a three-fight deal before I signed an ESPN deal. He signed a deal to fight Dominic Breazeale, Luis Ortiz and Adam Kownacki. So this is all done before we even put pen to paper.

“If the fighters are willing to fight then why should a network get in the way? Fighters use that as an excuse, aka Anthony Joshua. He uses that a lot as an excuse. But I believe if the fighters really want to fight each other [it can happen] as I proved.

“I was on BT Sport, I came over to the United States and boxed on Showtime. These fights can happen, why can’t they do a dual broadcast? It’s been done before, it will happen again. Deontay Wilder cannot run from Tyson Fury forever. The fight has to happen.”