Callum Smith to face Hassan N’Dam on Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr undercard

WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 25-0 (18) will defend his championship belt against former WBA interim champ Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam 37-3 (21) on the undercard of Anthony Joshua versus Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1, live on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

Smith will be making the first defence of the title he won against George Groves by knockout in Saudi Arabia last September in the final of the World Boxing Super Series.

“N’Dam is a good fighter and he’s a former world champion,” the 29-year-old Smith said. “He’s only lost to three top fighters and he’s got some great wins on his record.

“I had him over in England to help me prepare for George Groves so we know each other well. He’s a good mover, has good footwork and can move around the ring pretty well.

“Experience is on his side and he’s an awkward guy to face. Saying that, he’s definitely a fighter that I should beat and get rid of if I’m on my game.”

The 35-year-old N’Dam has been 12 rounds with David Lemieux and Peter Quillin in losing efforts and split a pair of fights against Ryota Murata. He holds victories over former world title challengers Martin Murray and Curtis Stevens.

“I am confident I will create a big surprise in New York. It is a true privilege for me to be given the chance to fight at Madison Square Garden for the first time in my life,” N’Dam said.

“At this stage of my career this is a beautiful opportunity for me to be able to change division and fight for both the WBA World and WBC Diamond titles.”