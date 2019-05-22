Dillian Whyte unimpressed by Deontay Wilder’s KO of Dominic Breazeale

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Leading heavyweight contender Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte 25-1 (18) has rubbished Deontay Wilder’s first-round knockout win over Dominic Breazeale last weekend.

Wilder 41-0-1 (40) was making the ninth defence of the WBC heavyweight title he won against Bermane Stiverne in January 2015.

The Brixton bomber has been been pursuing a shot at Wilder for a number of years now.

“Plenty of people seemed to be raving about Wilder’s knockout victory over Dominic Breazeale at the weekend,” Whyte wrote in his column for talkSPORT.

“But Breazeale is exactly the kind of guy you fight when you are trying to look good. How the hell can he be number four in the WBC rankings and the mandatory challenger?

“What has he achieved in his career? He’s far from the top level.

“He’s a nobody who only had three fights against other nobodies in the last three years and it’s a disgrace that he was mandatory.

“Neither him nor Bermane Stiverne earned their status but were cherry-picked by Wilder as the only two mandatories he’s fought in four-and-a-half years.

“He’s meant to have at least one every year.

“Stiverne was 40 years old and completely out of shape having only had one fight in three years, against a journeyman, since losing the title to Wilder. What a joke!

“Wilder has been lucky. The WBC have been looking after him because he is their champion. He has a high KO record in his professional career but he has fought a lot of cabbages.”

Whyte is set to return to the ring against Oscar Rivas at the O2 Arena in London on July 20, while Wilder is rumoured to face Luis Ortiz in an autumn rematch.