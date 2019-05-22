Dominic Ingle unimpressed by Josh Warrington’s best wins

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Kid Galahad’s trainer Dominic Ingle has said that IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington’s signature victories over Carl Frampton and Lee Selby came when the pair were on the downside of their careers.

Warrington, 28, defeated Selby for the IBF strap by split decision in May last year and defended the belt against Frampton by unanimous decision in December.

The undefeated Galahad 26-0 (15) is set to battle Warrington 28-0 (6) at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England, on June 15.

“Warrington has had success with Frampton and Selby by jumping on them full steam ahead and they have been unable to keep him off. Maybe that is down to Selby and Frampton being past the sell-by date,” Ingle said.

“I think Galahad has got more ambition than Selby and Frampton. Those results complimented Warrington. What he has with Galahad is a kid who is unbeaten, fresh, and fought himself into the mandatory position by going over to Boston and beating Toka Kahn Clary.

“Josh beat up a washed-up Dennis Ceylan in his final eliminator, we went into someone’s backyard and won it.

“Galahad is very controlled and precise. The accuracy will keep Warrington off. He can’t keep walking into those type of shots and that is basically what Warrington is going to do.

“He is going to box the same way he has always had success at and hope for the best.

“But, for once he is getting someone who is fitter than him, fresher than him who can box and slow that pace down.”