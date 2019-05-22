Manny Pacquiao unfazed by underdog status against Keith Thurman

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Manny Pacquiao 61-7-2 (39) is relishing the role of underdog ahead of his WBA welterweight title challenge against Keith Thurman 29-0 (22) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 20.

“I’ve never been scared of a challenge. I’m so excited for this fight against an undefeated champion. He’s the kind of fighter that you can’t underestimate. His record and success gives me more motivation to work hard,” Pacquiao said.

“I will make sure that I’m 100 percent and ready for this fight. We’ll find out what happens on July 20, but it’s going to be exciting. I like being the underdog for this fight because that gives me more focus in training.

See Also

“I’ve been careless and over confident in some fights, but this time around it’s different. Keith Thurman is a good fighter and we’re going to make sure the fans are happy on July 20.

“I chose Keith Thurman because he’s undefeated and I want to prove that at age 40 I can still beat a great fighter like Keith.

“My time is not yet over. My journey is continuing. I’m going to prove that and more on July 20 against Keith Thurman.

“I’m the kind of fighter that I don’t talk too much. I do my talking in the ring. I can do a lot of things in that ring. He can prove his words in the ring. I’m going to be a warrior on July 20 and show Keith Thurman what it’s like to be in the ring with me.

“I will work hard for this fight. I haven’t felt this motivated and excited since the Oscar De La Hoya fight. I feel like I’m back against the best fighters in the world.

“Our focus in every fight is on the speed and footwork, because those are advantages for me. We’re going to work on avoiding Keith’s offense.

“Fans should watch this fight because it’s a once in a lifetime showdown. We’re going to bring action and I’m confident I will be victorious.”