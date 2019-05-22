Manny Pacquiao victory could lure Floyd Mayweather out of retirement, says Amir Khan

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Amir Khan believes Floyd Mayweather could be lured out of retirement if Manny Pacquiao defeats Keith Thurman in July.

WBA welterweight champion Thurman is set to defend his title against the popular Filipino at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 20.

“For me, I think Floyd is done now. I don’t think Floyd will come back,” Khan said in an interview with World Boxing News. “Right now, I just can’t see him fighting again. I think he’s done.

“Maybe not in the sense he’s got nothing left. He’s probably got a lot left in him, but I just feel he’s made a lot of money in the game. So who is he going to come back and face?

“Maybe if Pacquiao beats Thurman in good style, then Mayweather might be interested. Maybe it could then be the ideal fight for him?

“Is it worth Mayweather coming back? Maybe then it is.”

At 42, Mayweather is two years older than Pacquiao and has fought just twice since their big-money first fight in May 2015.

“If they do fight again, they’ll have people asking if Mayweather still has anything left against Pacquiao. I mean, Pacquiao is looking so good at his age,” Khan said.

“Also, that Mayweather has been out of the ring so long. Can he make a comeback and still beat him?

“You never know with Floyd. He loves that money and making a big pay cheque. But I don’t think he’ll ever come back myself.”