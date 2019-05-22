Tyson Fury calls out Deontay Wilder for bareknuckle brawl in Times Square

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury 27-0-1 (19) has claimed he would happily fight WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40) in a bareknuckle brawl and would happily do so in New York’s famous Times Square.

The 30-year-old Brit was held to a controversial draw against Wilder in Los Angeles last December in a fight that most pundits believed he won.

The WBC ordered an immediate rematch but the bout was scuttled when Fury signed with broadcast giant ESPN. Wilder’s fights are telecast on rival network Showtime.

Fury labelled Wilder a “bum” after his one-round demolition job on Dominic Breazeale on the weekend.

“Wilder is a bum, he’s got a puncher’s chance – that’s it,” Fury said to TMZ Sports. “Like I said, Wilder is a massive dosser, and he works for me.

“That’s all Wilder is, he’s a big bum dosser, bum city – anytime, any place, anywhere.

“When we fight again, I promise he’ll be looking at the stars.”

“If he’s got anything to say, come see me. We’ll have a bareknuckle fight in Times Square this evening.”

Asked if he had a message for Wilder, Fury was typically forthright in his reply.

“Deontay Wilder, go suck my nuts,” he said.

Fury, who is preparing to face little-known German Tom Schwarz 24-0 (16) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 15, insists the Wilder rematch will take place although maybe not until next year.

“This rematch has got to happen, but it won’t be in May, June, July or August,” he said. “This fight, I’m being told, is likely to happen in March or April next year.”