Demetrius Andrade set to defend world title against Maciej Sulecki in Providence, RI on June 29

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade 27-0 (17) will defend his title against Maciej Sulecki 28-1 (11) at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island on June 29.

“It’s my homecoming, it’s an exciting moment for me, my family and my team. It’s a great honour to be headlining at home,” said Andrade, 31.

“Maciej is a good fighter, there’s no doubt. He’s had some tough gruelling fights, he’s shown balls to win, but on June 29 that won’t happen. I’ve got an answer for everything he brings and this is my time – he’s got this far, but he goes no further – no-one is stopping this train.

“I’ve been through a lot, people see me smiling but I’ve had to fight hard to be world champion, twice, and now I’ve got the chance to show my people what I do. The wolf is coming out, I’m breaking bones and biting hard – Sulecki comes to fight ad that’s what I want, he’s going to show my skills off and show that I am the man in this division.”

Poland’s Sulecki, 30, was unfazed by the southpaw champion’s confidence.

“I want to thank the Polish fans and American fans for supporting me,” said Sulecki. “I am here because I want to win this fight and I will be 100 per cent ready.

“He’s a good fighter, a two-time world champion, but he’s not boxed anyone as good as me. It’s my dream to be world champion and on June 29 that dream comes true.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn said he would like to match the winner with WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 52-1-2 (35).

“The WBO is the final link to undisputed,” said Hearn. “There’s a guy called Canelo with the other belts but you cannot be undisputed without this belt, and the winner on June 29 takes a step closer to being undisputed.

“Demetrius has been searching for that fighter that comes to fight – and Maciej comes to fight every time. He will never, ever go into his shell, he’s coming to fight for every second of the 12 three-minute world championship rounds.

“I have wanted to bring a fight to Dunkin’ Donuts since we signed Demetrius and this is the first world title fight in Rhode Island in 28 years. We need the city to get behind this event and this great Providence fighter, this is your opportunity to come out and support an elite fighter that is one of your own.

“There will be a great undercard announced next week in support of this brilliant world title fight, with another world title fight and a big heavyweight title fight plus lots of young talents and local favourites.”