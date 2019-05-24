Carl Frampton targeting Oscar Valdez world title shot before end of year

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former world champion Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 26-2 (15) is confident he will have another world championship belt wrapped around his waist before the end of the year.

In his last outing three days before Christmas last year, the 32-yer-old Belfast boxer dropped a twelve round unanimous decision to IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington 28-0 (6).

“Last Christmas didn’t exactly turn out the way I wanted after losing to Josh Warrington, but this year I intend to have a world title belt sitting under the tree,” Frampton said in his Sunday Life column.

Frampton is expected to return to the ring in August before lining up a shot against hard-hitting WBO 126-pound champion Oscar Valdez 25-0 (20) of Mexico. Both Frampton and Valdez are promoted by Top Rank.

“I’m lined up to fight on August 10 or 24 in Boston and from speaking to my team a shot at the WBO world featherweight title looks on before the end of the year,” Frampton continued.

Before that fight can happen, Valdez, 28, will need to get past relative novice Jason Sanchez 14-0 (7) on June 8.

“Oscar Valdez is set to defend his WBO title on June 8 against Jason Sanchez and I am right in line to face the winner according to my promoter Bob Arum,” Frampton said.

“However, it has been strongly rumoured that Valdez is going to move up to super featherweight after this one and if he does then I could easily fight for the vacant WBO belt.

“From the dismay of losing that big fight with IBF world featherweight champion Warrington, I now find myself in the position of topping the bill again in the States against a good opponent and then fighting for a world title.”