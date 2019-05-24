Deontay Wilder: “The only highlight from my fight with Tyson Fury was him getting dropped on his back”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has laughed off Tyson Fury’s offer of a bareknuckle fight on the streets of New York.

Wilder and Fury fought to a controversial draw in Los Angeles last December before negotiations for an immediate rematch fell through after the ‘Gypsy King’ signed with US broadcast giant ESPN. Wilder is aligned with rival network Showtime.

Fury is scheduled to face unknown German Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas next month while Wilder knocked out Dominic Breazeale in the opening frame of their fight in Brooklyn last weekend.

Earlier this week, Fury issued a challenge to Wilder.

“He is a big dosser, bum city, hashtag anytime any place anywhere. When we fight again, I promise he’ll be looking at the stars,” he said.

“Deontay Wilder, go suck my nuts. If you want to do anything about it, come and fight me. If he’s got anything to say, come see me.

“We’ll have a bareknuckle fight in Times Square this evening.”

Responding to the comments, Wilder told TMZ: “That’s typical Tyson Fury. The only highlight from our whole fight is him getting dropped on his back.

“The same Tyson Fury that I gave a concussion to. I gave him memory loss to the point where he doesn’t know how he got on the ground or how he got up.

“We can’t take what he says in mind because sometimes he forgets what he says as well.”

Despite walking away from the rematch negotiations, Fury has insisted the second fight with Wilder will happen, although he conceded it may be almost a year away.

“Deontay Wilder cannot run from Tyson Fury forever. The fight has to happen,” Fury told ESPN.

“This rematch has got to happen, but it won’t be in May, June, July or August.

“This fight, I’m being told, is likely to happen in March or April next year.”