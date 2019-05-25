Dillian Whyte prepared to face Tyson Fury for WBC Diamond title, says Eddie Hearn

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dillian Whyte has accepted the proposed fight with Tyson Fury mandated by the WBC providing the sanctioning body’s Diamond title is on the line, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Fury is scheduled to face little-known German Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on June 15 while Whyte has been matched with Oscar Rivas in London on July 20.

But Hearn admits he remains sceptical of Fury accepting the fight against Whyte.

“Tyson Fury said he will fight Dillian Whyte for the WBC Diamond championship,” Hearn said in an interview with iFL TV.

“So we’ve told the WBC we accept that, no problem. So we’re [Whyte] fighting Oscar Rivas, and the WBC will order Tyson Fury against Dillian Whyte.

“Tyson Fury will have to confirm after he fights on June 15th, whether he’ll keep his word and accept that fight, so we will see.

“We’ve said to the WBC, ‘Please order that fight,’ which they’ve confirmed they will do. We’re getting the final resolution down, and we will see if Tyson Fury will fight Dillian Whyte after June 15th.”

The Diamond title represents little more than a stepping stone to a shot at WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, who is coming off a stunning first-round knockout of Dominic Breazeale in New York last weekend.

Hearn admitted the Diamond belt was simply a hook to get Fury to sign on for the fight.

“I’m not interested in the Diamond belt. I’m interested in Dillian Whyte vs. Tyson Fury,” Hearn added.

“It’s a great fight. But Dillian Whyte wants to fight Deontay Wilder. If the WBC is saying he has to fight Oscar Rivas and Tyson Fury to get to Wilder, so be it. Right now, he has to beat Oscar Rivas on July 20th, which is a great fight.”