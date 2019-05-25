Hughie Fury scores easy stoppage win over Chris Norrad

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Fringe contender Hughie Fury 22-2 (12) returned to the winners’ circle with a second-round stoppage of overmatched Canadian Chris Norrad 17-1 (8) at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, England on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old heavyweight, who was coming off a clear-cut 12-round points loss to Kubrat Pulev in Bulgaria seven months ago, was several levels above Norrad and controlled every moment of the bout.

The Englishman established his jab from the opening bell, mixing in a variety of hard shots to the body and head. Norrad quickly realised he was out of his class and went into survival mode.

A pair of right hands from Fury midway through the second frame sent the visitor to the canvas and although he made it up at the count of nine, referee Mark Lyson waved off the contest. The official time was 1:51.

“This today was messing around, taking my time, this kind of level is easy for me,” said Fury in an interview with Channel 5 in the UK. “I felt a lot fitter, a lot stronger and I’m ready for anyone.”

It was a dominant performance from Fury – who, at 221-pounds, was at his lightest weight for a fight in almost four years – who is now 2-2 in his last four fights going back two years.

In 2017 Fury was on the short end of a 12-round majority decision to then-WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in Manchester. Two of the judges awarded the bout to the New Zealander with identical scores of 118-110 while the third judge had the bout even at 114-114.