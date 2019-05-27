Austin Trout demands rematch after draw against Terrell Gausha

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBA junior middleweight champion Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout 31-5-1 (17) has called for an immediate rematch after his split draw against former world title challenger Terrell Gausha 21-1-1 (10) at the Beau Rivage Resort Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old from Las Cruces in New Mexico was ahead 96-94 on one card, trailing 91-99 on another, while the third judge saw the fight even at 95-95.

“We need to do that again. That wasn’t right,” said Trout, who was having his first bout in almost a year. “Let’s do it again. That was after a year layoff. Timing is going to be off. Now that I am a little more active. I need an immediate rematch. Immediate.

“You never know how the judges are seeing it, but I know 99-91 for (Gausha) wasn’t right. I was definitely in there more than one round.

“But I didn’t feel good in there tonight. I had to force a lot of things, and I had to close the gap in the later rounds.”

Cleveland native Gausha, 31, insisted he won the fight and said there was no need for a rematch.

“I felt like I won the fight. That’s boxing sometimes. You don’t get the decision,” Gausha said.

“I have been through a lot this camp. It is what it is. I caught a bad cold the last week of training camp. My father passed away during this training camp.

“I don’t really care about a rematch with Trout. I just want bigger fights. I’d like to do something different. But if we have to go through (Trout) again, we’ll do it and just make it more convincing next time.”