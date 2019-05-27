Austin Trout demands rematch after draw against Terrell Gausha
Former WBA junior middleweight champion Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout 31-5-1 (17) has called for an immediate rematch after his split draw against former world title challenger Terrell Gausha 21-1-1 (10) at the Beau Rivage Resort Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi on Saturday night.
The 33-year-old from Las Cruces in New Mexico was ahead 96-94 on one card, trailing 91-99 on another, while the third judge saw the fight even at 95-95.
“We need to do that again. That wasn’t right,” said Trout, who was having his first bout in almost a year. “Let’s do it again. That was after a year layoff. Timing is going to be off. Now that I am a little more active. I need an immediate rematch. Immediate.
“You never know how the judges are seeing it, but I know 99-91 for (Gausha) wasn’t right. I was definitely in there more than one round.
“But I didn’t feel good in there tonight. I had to force a lot of things, and I had to close the gap in the later rounds.”
Cleveland native Gausha, 31, insisted he won the fight and said there was no need for a rematch.
“I felt like I won the fight. That’s boxing sometimes. You don’t get the decision,” Gausha said.
“I have been through a lot this camp. It is what it is. I caught a bad cold the last week of training camp. My father passed away during this training camp.
“I don’t really care about a rematch with Trout. I just want bigger fights. I’d like to do something different. But if we have to go through (Trout) again, we’ll do it and just make it more convincing next time.”