Devin Haney delivers highlight reel KO to stop Antonio Moran in seven

Undefeated lightweight contender Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 22-0 (14) delivered an impressive seventh round knockout of Antonio Moran 24-4 (17) at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old Haney, who is ranked in the top 10 by all four of the major sanctioning bodies, finished the fight with a showstopping right hand that crumpled Moran to the canvas.

Referee Kenny Chevalier waved off the fight without a count at 2:32 of the seventh frame with a semi-conscious Moran slumped against the ropes.

“I think that was a beautiful shot. That was probably my best shot,” Haney said after the fight. “I feel great with my overall performance. I used my jab, broke him down to the body and knocked him out.

“Coming into this fight, I wanted to make a statement. There were a lot of rumours going around that I didn’t have any punching power and I can’t knock anyone out. But as you see, I can.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn urged fight fans to get behind Haney.

“The guy [Antonio Moran] had a very good fight with [Jose] Pedraza, who was a world champion and went the distance with [Vasiliy] Lomachenko,” Hearn said. “I knew he was going to be tough. I knew Devin would stop him, but I didn’t expect him to stop him like that. People ask if he has the power. I think he proved to people that he definitely has the power.

“[He’s] 20-years-old, top five with every governing body. Haney is a phenomenal talent. Now it’s about making the right moves, and deciding at what pace to go in, because after that, he’s ready for a big step up.”

The Matchroom Boxing boss is already working on putting together Haney’s next fight.

“[Zaur] Abdullaev for a final [WBC] eliminator. That’ll probably come in August,” Hearn said.