More Free Boxing As VIP Broadcasts Live African Show

Boxing fans from the UK get the chance to watch something a bit different this Friday (May 31), when VIP Promotions broadcast another night of African boxing, live and completely FREE on vipboxing.tv (7pm UK time).

The Manchester-based promotional outfit, headed by Steve Wood, recently teamed up with South Africa’s Kalakoda Promotions, and have committed to show a night of African boxing every month.

Friday’s broadcast will showcase a six-fight card from Harare, headlined by Nambia’s Lukas Ndafoluma and Zimbabwe’s Liberty Muwaniwill in a scheduled 10-round middleweight contest.

This will be the third African show that VIP have streamed for UK fight fans and the quality of the boxing, and the entertainment on offer, has already earned plenty of plaudits.

“We’ve had some great feedback on the back of the previous shows,” explained Wood. “It’s been good for our UK audience to see how boxing operates in other countries, and I’ve had lots of people telling me how impressed they’ve been with the action on offer. It’s no surprise, because we know that Africa has produced some amazing fighters over the years, and we often see African fighters causing upsets over here in the UK.

“I’m expecting another good show this Friday because the previous two have served up some great fights. We’ve been getting good numbers already for these broadcasts, and this will be another night of free boxing that VIP promotions are providing for UK fans.”