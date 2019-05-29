David Haye reveals the number one heavyweight today

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former world champion David Haye believes that Anthony Joshua’s perfect record makes him the number one heavyweight in the world today.

Haye, who hung up the glove for good a year ago after back-to-back losses to Tony Bellew, rates the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion ahead of rivals Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, who battled to a draw in a fight for the American’s WBC championship last December.

“The guy that I’d consider number one is the guy who has an unblemished record. Anthony Joshua’s never had a draw,” Haye said to talkSPORT.

“If you look at Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they had a fight, I was strangely happy with a draw because it’s hard to go into an opponent’s backyard and take the title off the champion after being knocked down so heavily, twice.

“I understood a draw. If I was a judge, possibly I would have scored it to Tyson Fury, but the boxing Gods believe they should do it again.”

Fury appeared to be in control of the bout against Wilder until two late knockdowns – in the ninth and twelfth rounds – changed the course of the fight. Judge Alejandro Rochin had Wilder leading 115-111, judge Robert Tapper had Fury up 114-112, while judge Phil Edwards had it even 113-113.

Many fans and pundits believed Fury did more than enough to win despite his time on the canvas, however Haye insists the draw was a fair result.

“Some people like that aggression, they like the knockdowns. Some people prefer the stylish boxing,” Haye continued.

“There was an argument both ways. I think it was a good think that they got a draw.

“Both fighters remain undefeated and I was hoping for a rematch – that didn’t happen.”