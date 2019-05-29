Dillian Whyte vs Tyson Fury agreement in place, says Eddie Hearn

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

An in-principle deal for Tyson Fury 27-0-1 (19) to face Dillian Whyte 25-1 (18) in a heavyweight showdown for the WBC Diamond title is in place, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

The WBC recently ordered a bout between the pair as an official title eliminator.

Whyte’s promoter Hearn said that if Fury defeats little-known German Tom Schwarz next month and Whyte beats Oscar Rivas on July 20, the fight will go ahead.

“We wrote to the WBC and said, ‘Great news, Tyson Fury will fight Dillian Whyte for the Diamond belt’, so we’re in for that fight,” Hearn told iFL TV.

“After he beats Rivas, he will become the mandatory – that’s what we’ve requested – but [WBC heavyweight champion] Deontay [Wilder] will be allowed another fight in October or whenever he’s going to fight.

“We’ll fight Fury next and then after Dillian beats Fury, he fights Wilder.

“That fight has got to happen next, unless Tyson pulls out. But he’s not going to pull out, he’s said that he’ll fight him.

“That fight is on, it’s been agreed by both sides. Fury has to beat Schwarz, Dillian has to beat Rivas, and it’s on.

“The only way this fight doesn’t happen is if one of them pulls out, and we’ve accepted the fight. He’s already said it on interviews [that Fury will accept the fight].

“They will write to him and say ‘you are now in a negotiation period to fight Dillian Whyte for the Diamond title’.”

Whyte, 31, has long coveted a fight against Fury.

“I’ve been trying to fight Tyson Fury for ages, I would love to fight Tyson Fury,” Whyte previously told talkSPORT.

“It’s a big fight – he’s one of the best fighters in the world. He brings certain challenges to the fight game that no other fighter brings; his height, his awkwardness and his boxing ability.”