Josh Warrington says he doesn’t want to have a drink with “boring” Kid Galahad

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington 28-0 (6) won’t be going out for a drink with Kid Galahad 26-0 (15) after their world title clash at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on June 15.

Warrington, who won the IBF title from Lee Selby a year ago and defended the belt against Carl Frampton in December, labelled Galahad “boring” after the undefeated 29-year-old challenger said he is “married” to boxing.

The 28-year-old said he enjoys spending time with his wife and one-year-old twins and suggested Galahad would do well to find a life away from the ring.

“He is pretty boring. You wouldn’t wanna go out for a pint with him, would you? He’d have nothing to say. Everyone is different. That might suit him, living like a monk but I think you need to have a switch off from boxing because it is constantly there,” Warrington said.

“You might think you’re always hungry, but it is during that little bit of time away living life when you realize there is a little bit more hunger for boxing in there.

“My way of going about it has done me all right. I’m a family man, I like to socialize with my pals and enjoy life. When I’m at home, I switch off and boxing gets left at the door. I go home to my little girls and I’m daddy and want to make my wife happy that’s me.

“When I come to work in the gym it is learning. I give it 100%, and train like a world champion should.”