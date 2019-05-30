Another Tough Test For Porter, Faces Carreo on 22nd June

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Since turning Pro back in November Dean Porter has proven that he likes to do things his way, the right way as he puts it, the Colchester youngster preferring genuine 50/50 battles right from day one, not being carried for the first half a dozen fights or so as seems to be the norm these days.

On his debut he faced Liverpool’s unbeaten Steven Sunners, next up was Dundalk, Ireland’s former WBF title challenger Michael Kelly and just last month went up against another unbeaten prospect in Jack Jones from Leeds.

So it came as no surprise that when promoter Tommy Jacobs offered him to fight tough Nicaraguan Michael Isaac Carreo on the undercard of Jacobs’ World Boxing Union (WBU) & World Boxing Foundation (WBF) World unification battle with Nathan Decastro on the 22nd June, Porter jumped at the opportunity, even after Jacobs had added that Carreo had previously fought for both the International Boxing Organization (IBO) and World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth World Championships.

Speaking earlier Porter explained why he accepted another tough challenge;

“On June 22nd I’ll be fighting my hardest opponent to date, that’s for sure. Michael has fought for both the WBC and IBO youth world titles along with other titles.

“Yes it’s another seriously tough fight and I just can’t wait to show people what I’m really about

“I have sold myself short in all my other fights by not making weight properly, it’s going to be different this time and everyone will see the best Dean Porter.

“When I come out of this fight victorious I’m hoping to push for a title by the end of the year, but first have to get past Michael.

“As I said I haven’t had the best start to my boxing career but that is all changing from this fight on, I would like to say a massive thank you to the team I have around me, I couldn’t ask for anyone better.”

Dean Porter versus Michael Isaac Carreo features on the undercard of the Nathan Decastro versus Tommy Jacobs for the World Boxing Union (WBU) and World Boxing Foundation Super Middleweight Championships that headlines the show.

Supporting the Decastro-Jacobs WBU/WBF World unification battle are two further Championship bouts.

The first sees Scotland’s Ben McGivern in battle once more against Hove, Sussex’s Navid Iran, for the vacant World Boxing Union (WBU) International Light Heavyweight Championship.

Last time the pair locked horns, back in November last year, McGivern lifted the vacant Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International Light Heavyweight title after eight sensational, close fought, all action rounds.

The second Championship fight pits St Albans’ Andy Hojdys against Latvia’s Dmitrijs Ovjannikovs for both the World Boxing League (WBL) International and European Boxing League (EBL) European Light Heavyweight titles.

In addition to the three Championship contests, there are also further International matches, the first featuring World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia-Pacific Champion, India’s Neeraj Goyat in an eight round non-championship bout against Tanzania’s Amos Mwamakula.

Ipswich’s unbeaten Super Middleweight prospect Rob Elden looks to keep a clean sheet and extend his tally of wins when he faces the highly experienced Nicaraguan hard-man Ronny McField in a six rounder.

Clacton-on-Sea’s undefeated Featherweight Ben ‘The Claxican’ Cook also seeks to increase his win tally, when he faces Pablo Narvaez, who also hails from Nicaragua, in a four rounder.

Nathan Decastro versus Tommy Jacobs for the World Boxing Union (WBU) and World Boxing Foundation Super Middleweight Championships headlines the event that takes place at the Prince’s Theatre, Town Hall, Station Road,, Clacton-on-Sea CO15 1SE on Saturday 22nd June 2019.

Tickets, priced £60 (VIP) and £30 (Standard seating) are available by calling the ticket line on 07475 096532, or purchase on-line at www.tkoboxoffice.com