Area Title On The Line Next Month

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Nathan Heaney and Ryan Aston go head to head for the Midlands Area Middleweight Title next month.

Unbeaten Heaney will also defend his ‘0’ against the strong southpaw, who is from Dudley, after Tyler Denny vacated the belt last month.

They headline BCB Promotions’ show at King’s Hall, in Stoke-on-Trent, on Friday June 21.

See Also

“It’s a good fight between two good fighters,” explained BCB’s Head of Boxing, errol Johnsonb. “They are both BCB fighters and both will feel they have the advantage – Nathan as an unbeaten fighter and Ryan with his experience. It should be a real Fight of the Year Contender.”

Five supporting acts will precede the title fight

Luke Caci, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, is a product of the Orme Gym in action and is unbeaten himself, with seven points successes.

The 29-year-old is maneuvering his way down to the super middleweight division, having boxed mostly at light heavy so far.

Former Midlands Area Welterweight Champion Rob Hunt hails from Stafford and will be undertaking his 33rd bout, at 33 years old.

Hunt, who has been a pro for 13 years, recorded his 25th and last victory under the King’s Hall lights, outpointing Ryan ‘Stewart’ Davies for British Challenge honours.

Tom Stokes has previously challenged for the area crown at middleweight. The 24-year-old, from West Bromwich, is in double figures for wins having turned over at the age of just 19.

Liam Davies, from Donnington in Telford, is another hopeful making his way as a pro after success in the unpaid ranks.

The super bantamweight, 23, has already secured three wins, with his maiden TKO last time out with an impressive second round stoppage of Pablo Narvaez.

It came after two spotless points results in his favour, easing past Georgian Khvicha Gigolashvili by whitewash before bashing around Bulgaria’s Stefan Slavchev.

The son of former Midlands champion Tristan Davies previously racked up 100 amateur contests for his father’s Donnington Boxing Club and boxed for England.

Lauren Johnson, who hails from Willenhall near Wolverhampton, will lace on the gloves for the first time in a year and is going up a weight to super welter.

‘The Black Widow,’ 34, returns after claiming the eight-round British Challenge strap in her previous outing, by making it a hat-trick of paid points successes.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers.