Hard hitting Jamaican sensation Kemahl Russell links up with Andre Rozier and Leiza Keane, plans route towards world titles

Big punching Jamaican Kemahl Russell has linked up with famed New York trainer Andre Rozier and will be managed by Rozier and Leiza Keane.

Russell holds a 13-1 record with 11 of those victories coming inside the scheduled distance with his only loss coming to former world middleweight title challenger Sergey Dereyenchenko. ‘The Hitman’s’ last outing came was a victorious one in 2018, knocking out Michi Munoz in a NABF Junior Middleweight title contest.

Russell, who is now signed with Rozier and Keane after issues outside of the ring slowed his progress down, now is fully focused on progressing up the world rankings and fulfilling his undoubted potential.

The Jamaican opened up about signing with Rozier and Keane as well as being trained by Brooklyn native Rozier, “Firstly I want to thank Andre Rozier and Leiza Keane for believing in me and giving up their time to give me opportunities to develop my talent and work towards my dream of being a world champion.

“I am glad that the issues outside of the ring are now a thing of the past and I can focus on training and preparing for big fights at either middleweight or super middleweight. I am coming into my prime years now and I truly believe I will be a force at both middleweight and super middleweight.”

Andre Rozier has been a mainstay of American boxing for over 3 decades, being a standout coach in both the amateur and professional codes. He has guided a whole host of fighters to world titles from a variety of backgrounds. Rozier discussed his link up with Russell and what plans they have for the future.

Rozier stated, “I am absolutely delighted to be working with Kemahl Russell. He is a talented fighter with an unprecedented amount of natural ability which we will look to mould into a form that will arm Kemahl with the tools to become a world champion. That is our goal.

“I am delighted to be co-managing Kemahl alongside Leiza Keane who, like myself, really have Kemah’s best interests at heart, and we will be doing our absolute best to deliver the opportunities he deserves.

“Russell is an all-action fighter and one that US fight fans will love watching. Our objective is to make him a household name in the USA and then the world, and we believe he has the talent to be able to accomplish that.”