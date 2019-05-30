When Srisaket-Estrada III will be happened

After he lost WBC Super Flyweight belt to the former double world champions of Flyweight division Juan Francisco Estrada in February, Srisaket Nakornloung Promotion, also known as Srisaket Sor Rungvisai stills have the resting period until now. And even if the new king from Mexico also has the rest time too but there are the update news of them in our country.

According to some sources of the online Filipino media, current IBF Junior Bantamweight king, Jerwin Ancajas, wants to have the unification match with Estrada at the end of this year and both teams are starting to try to work out for this fight. But Ancajas may have the optional defending fight in September and Estrada may have his first defending match as the main event of the boxing gala dinner in the 57th WBC annual convention which will be held from October 21 to 26 in Cancun, Mexico. And WBC#12 Iran Irak Diaz, another Mexican fighter may received this opportunity to challenge WBC Super Flyweight belt for the second time. Diaz lost to Srisaket on October 6, 2018 by the unanimous decision in his first challenge.

According to some sources of the SNS, Srisaket will return to the gym in July. He is planning to have a non-title bout in September as the headliner for, WP Boxing Program Season 2, the most famous monthly boxing program of Thailand. And after this fight he may received the opportunity to rechallenge his WBC Super Flyweight title around next February or a little bid later.

If Estrada retains his WBC title for 2 consecutive fights (and may take the IBF belt too) the Trilogy of Estrada-Srisaket should be happened in the first quarter of 2020.