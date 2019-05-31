Amir Khan set to return against little-known Neeraj Goyat in Saudi Arabia on July 12

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former unified junior welterweight titleholder Amir Khan 33-5 (20) will clash with Neeraj Goyat 11-3 (2) at the King Abdullah Sports Center in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 12 in what is being billed as a battle between Pakistan and India.

The 32-year-old Khan, who hails from Bolton but is of Pakistani descent, will be having his first fight since being stopped in six frames by WBO welterweight champion at New York’s Madison Square Garden in April.

Khan will reportedly earn an $8.8 million purse for the bout.

“This is an exciting challenge that I have ahead of me,” said Khan. “It will be the first time a British-Pakistani will fight an Indian boxer, which eventually will bring the two nations together.

“I would like to thank the Saudi government and General Sports Authority for giving me this opportunity and I’m a firm believer in sport being a great healer.”

Goyat, 27, has twice been defeated by debutants and has only beaten five fighters with winning records during his eight-year pro career.

“This opportunity is as big as it gets for me. Everything that I have achieved to date wouldn’t matter when I enter the ring on July 12 taking on a seasoned, established superstar in Amir Khan,” Goyat said.

“I will be carrying the hopes of 1.2 billion on my shoulders who will expect me to bring the title by causing an upset.”