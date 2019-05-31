Andy Ruiz Jr “willing to die” against Anthony Joshua

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

World title challenger Andy Ruiz Jr 32-1 (21) has revealed he is prepared to die in the ring, despite losing two friends in boxing-related incidents.

In 2012 Costa Rican super flyweight Alejandro ‘Timon’ ­Martinez passed away three years after slipping into a coma following a 10-round bout. The following year Francisco Leal, a Mexican super bantamweight, passed away three days after suffering a brain injury in a brutal knockout loss.

Both were friends of Ruiz Jr.

The 29-year-old Californian, who considers himself Mexican, made the comments ahead of his world title bout against unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 22-0 (21) at New York’s Madison Square Garden this Saturday night.

“I’m willing to die in the ring. All fighters put their lives on the line,” said Ruiz Jr.

“I have two friends, who have died from this boxing game, and it scares me, but I feel I was made for this. I grew up with those two guys and I felt it could happen to me. I wasn’t sure if I was going to continue, but I have. I think it’s the big Mexican ­cajones I have.

“I think I’m meant for this. ­Without boxing I would have probably worked with my dad in construction or been a drug dealer because of some of the people that were around me. Boxing saved my life.”

Ruiz Jr has spent the vast majority of his life in the ring. His father took him to the gym as a six-year-old and he had his first fight a year later. But because he was such a big kid, he was matched against a boy five years his senior.

“I had my first amateur fight at seven years old and I lost,” said Ruiz Jr.

“Because I was a chubby kid, I always had to fight older guys. There were no seven-year-olds who weighed as much as me, so I had to fight a 12-year-old. I was fighting men at age 10.

“But having those experiences, and taking those punches, helped get me here.”

Ruiz Jr will pocket a career-high payday of $3 million for the Joshua fight, which he took on six weeks’ notice after original opponent Jarrell Miller tested positive for three banned substances.

He insists he is not just here to make up the numbers.

“I’m here to make history,” Ruiz Jr said. “To make a name for myself and become a legend.”