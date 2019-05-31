Joe Joyce set to clash with Bryant Jennings in co-feature to Daniel Dubois vs Nathan Gorman

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated heavyweight prospect Joe Joyce 9-0 (9) will take a step up in competition when he takes on former world title challenger Bryant Jennings 24-3 (14) over 12-rounds on the ‘Heavy Duty’ show at The O2 in London on July 13.

The bout will be the co-feature to the highly-anticipated clash between Daniel Dubois 11-0 (10) and Nathan Gorman 16-0 (11) for the vacant British heavyweight championship.

“This should be my toughest fight to date. Bryant Jennings has been in very big fights and he gave Wladimir Klitschko a tough night before he fought Tyson Fury,” said Joyce, the WBC number 15 ranked contender.

See Also

American Jennings, 34, dropped a 12-round unanimous points decision to then-heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko in April 2015. Eight months later he was stopped in seven frames by Luis Ortiz before embarking on a five-fight win streak before being stopped in the 12th round of an even fight against Oscar Rivas in January this year.

“He is also probably Luis Ortiz’s best win,” continued Joyce, an Olympic silver medallist. “I respect Bryant for stepping up and taking this fight. I intend to send a statement to the heavyweight division on July 13th and it won’t be long before I get my hands on those big titles.”

Jennings holds quality wins over former European Champion Alexander Dimitrenko, Artur Szpilka and Mike Perez but this will be the Philadelphian’s first professional bout outside of the USA.

“This is a high-risk, good-reward fight. It makes getting in the ring worth it. I don’t mind the test. I don’t mind the challenge. That’s just who I am,” said Jennings.

“I am the only one who can beat myself. Nobody can beat me. When I’ve lost, it’s been because of me, not my opponent.”

“I am ready to go now. The Oscar Rivas fight is in the past, and I’m ready for the challenge that’s ahead of me.

“After this, I’m coming after all the other UK heavyweights. They are the ones running the division.”