Joseph Parker to face Eric Molina on June 29, announces three-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 25-2 (19) will return to the ring on June 29 when he takes on Eric Molina 27-5 (19) on the undercard of the WBO middleweight title defence of Demetrius Andrade against Maciej Sulecki at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

The 27-year-old Kiwi, who is coming off a three-round demolition of American Alexander Flores last December, has also signed a three-fight promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing.

Promoter David Higgins has been appointed to Joseph Parker’s management team after creating a new company called Sports Advisory and Management Limited with his business partner Rachael Carroll, a former international pole-vaulter.

“This is absolutely the right decision for Joseph and Team Parker,” said Higgins. “I have supported it every step of the way. I’m pleased that I can now work with Joseph’s existing management team to help carefully guide the remainder of his career.”

Parker has been in camp with Tyson Fury in Las Vegas helping the ‘Gypsy King’ prepare for his upcoming bout against Tom Schwarz on June 15.

“I’m a bit more serious about training and keeping in shape during my off time,” Parker said to the New Zealand Herald earlier this week. “That’s very beneficial coming into camp. I still don’t know what’s happening [in terms of next fight] but at least I’m starting in the right place – I don’t have to lose a lot of weight. I’m enjoying training… before there used to be a lot of volume due to the weight issues. But now we’re actually able to focus on things I need to focus on.”

Coach Kevin Barry said Parker was in tremendous shape after maintaining an excellent training regime since his last fight.

“Joseph is primed and ready for the next stage of his career,” Barry said. “He knows what lies ahead. Eric Molina has twice fought for the heavyweight championship of the world, and has been in the ring with both Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

“So this is the perfect challenge for Joseph. And one that he is ready for.”

The fight will be streamed on DAZN and available on SKY Sports UK. Negotiations are underway for live broadcast rights in New Zealand.