Katie Taylor fighting for pound-for-pound supremacy against Delfine Persoon at MSG on Saturday

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Katie Taylor deserves to be considered the number one pound-for-pound women’s boxer if she defeats Delfine Persoon in their lightweight unification bout this weekend.

Taylor, 32, will stake her WBO, IBF and WBA 135-pound titles against Persoon’s WBC strap on the undercard of the heavyweight title clash between champion Anthony Joshua and challenger Andy Ruiz Jr at New York’s Madison Square Garden this Saturday night.

If victorious, Taylor will be just the third woman to be crowned undisputed world champion.

See Also

“For her to say this is the biggest moment of her career shows you how important it is,” said Hearn.

“She’s still got to win on Saturday, but if she does she’s pound-for-pound the number one in women’s boxing, and the pound-for-pound best (I’ll have worked with); blend them all in, she’s top five pound-for-pound, combining men and women.”

Hearn said the media-shy Taylor could be a crossover star if she employed some of the same tactics her fellow combat sports athletes use to boost their careers.

“She could be a bigger star but it’s endearing (she doesn’t try to be),” Hearn said. “That’s part of her qualities and her attraction; she’s this quiet little girl who hides away and lives like a monk to achieve what she wants to achieve.

“She could be like the Ronda Rouseys of this world, but she’s not interested in talking rubbish and cheap publicity stunts, and that’s one of the reasons we love her. If she did, she could fill this place on her own.

“She’s turned down sponsorship deals and turned down media opportunities, but I admire that because that’s what she’s about.

“She’s my favourite fighter, because I’ve never met anyone more driven and single-minded. She’ll do exactly what she wants to do; her whole life revolves around boxing and she won’t do anything that gets in the way of her boxing, or her training.”