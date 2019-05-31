Tyson Fury knocks back Dillian Whyte world title eliminator opportunity

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury 27-0-1 (19) has dismissed claims he will face Dillian Whyte 25-1 (18) in a WBC mandated world title eliminator.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman recently revealed plans to sanction the fight as a final eliminator with the winner to face the Mexican sanctioning body’s champion Deontay Wilder, with Fury initially refuting the idea before saying he would take the bout only if the WBC Diamond title was on the line.

But the 30-year-old ‘Gypsy King’ has now backtracked on that claim, declaring that the fight is unlikely to happen next.

“I don’t think it’s gonna happen to be honest,” Fury said to reporters in the US.

“Dillian Whyte for a mandatory slot? I’m not interested. I’m the ‘lineal’ heavyweight champion of the world.

“As far as I’m concerned, Dillian Whyte’s a bum and I’ll give him a knockout beating if he wants one.

“But, you know, it is what it is. I’ve got to get past Tom Schwarz first and, as for people telling me what to do, it doesn’t go down very well.”

Fury’s statement is at odds with a video he put out a fortnight ago when he stated: “I will take care of Dillian Whyte and I will knock him out within six rounds.”

Whyte responded to the video: “Let’s do it then, I’d fight you anytime, anywhere, seven days a week and five times on Sunday. I look forward to putting you to sleep.”

While the intriguing match-up looks as far away as ever right now, both big men must focus on their respective upcoming assignments.

Fury is set to take on little-known German Tom Schwarz 24-0 (16) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 15. It will be his first fight since being held to a disputed draw against Wilder in Los Angeles last December.

Meanwhile in London, Whyte will tackle world-rated Oscar Rivas 26-0 (18) at The O2 on July 20.