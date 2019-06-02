Callum Smith scores three knockdowns to demolish Hassan N’Dam in three rounds

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

In the first defence of his WBA super middleweight championship Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 26-0 (19) made short work of Hassan N’Dam 37-4 (21) dropping him three times in three rounds to retain his title by TKO at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night.

In the main support bout to Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title defence against Andy Ruiz Jr, Smith wasted little time getting to work.

Late in the opening frame a check-hook from the 29-year-old Liverpudlian had N’Dam on the deck and in the following stanza the same punch sent the challenger sprawling again.

N’Dam, 35, looked to compose himself in the third but a devastating right hand from Smith put paid to his world title ambitions. Referee Charlie Fitch waved off the fight at 2:56.

Smith, who having his first bout since defeating George Groves last September in the final of the World Boxing Super Series to claim the WBA belt, was pleased with his performance but promised bigger things to come.

“It was good to be back in there, it’s been a long time out of the ring,” he said. “Tonight was all about the performance; a win against N’Dam doesn’t get the eyes, but a win like that does. A fight at MSG doesn’t come around often and I had to take it when it did.

“There’s four world champions. This belt [the Ring magazine title] says I’m the best. You’ll see how good I am when you put me in the top, top fight.

“Now I want to stay active and push on to prove I’m the best super middleweight in the world.”

Smith’s team have proposed a two-fight deal with Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez that would see the pair matched at Anfield in Liverpool in September followed by a second go-round at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium.