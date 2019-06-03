Anthony Joshua seeking immediate revenge on Andy Ruiz Jr

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 22-1 (21) has confirmed he will seek an immediate rematch with conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr 33-1 (22) who sensationally claimed the IBF, WBA and WBO championships with a seventh-round knockout at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night.

Speaking to the media early on Sunday morning after the shock defeat that saw him on the canvas a total of four times, Joshua admitted he wasn’t even aware there was a rematch clause in the contract before they fought.

“Bookies said I was a favourite. One shot on the top of the dome rattled me a bit and I tried to stay in there a few more rounds. But the better man won. Respect to Andy and I’ll move forward now,” Joshua said.

“I didn’t even ask about a rematch clause because I was so confident I was going to win. If it’s there, we’ll go again and I’ll get the titles back. I’m going to beat him up. I’m not dwelling on it. You just correct it, you adjust, you sit down, you focus and you go again.”

The upset result torpedoed a much-ballyhooed four-title unification bout with outspoken American and WBC champion Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40), who took to social media to mock the fallen champ.

“He wasn’t a true champion. His whole career consisted of lies, contradictions and gifts. Facts and now we know who was running from who…the worst thing you can do in life is f**king quit!!” Wilder posted.

The 29-year-old Joshua insisted he has faced greater adversity in his life and come back, saying this would be no different.

“I’ve dealt with some real big losses and I’ve bounced back. Life is a journey. This is boxing. What I have to do is re-evaluate the situation, make it better and we go again,” he said.

“We didn’t come this far to stop, we didn’t come this far to fold under pressure. We came this far and I definitely feel like we can go a lot further.

Heavyweight rival Tyson Fury 27-0-1 (19) offered some unexpected sympathy to Joshua, posting on social media: “We have our back and forths, but Anthony Joshua changed his stars through life. Heavyweight boxing, these things happen. Rest up, recover, regroup and come again.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn admitted Joshua’s inexperience may have worked against him in his US debut, but refused to make excuses for his fighter.

“You know that 22 fights in, he’s still learning the sport of boxing,” Hearn said. “He’s always been learning on the job. Unfortunately when you have to learn on the job, sometimes in the biggest of arenas, something can go wrong. And it’s brutal when it goes wrong.

“There’s no hiding place when you’re in there. There’s no excuses. I’d love to be able to stand here now and tell you [Joshua had] a terrible camp or had these injuries but it’s not true. He won fair and square, Andy Ruiz.

“Tomorrow, the day after, the coming weeks, this is going to eat him up inside. Great fighters come back and improve. Some fighters never come back the same. The future will show how Anthony Joshua responds.”